

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) - Shares of the drug company surged nearly 70% in after-hours trading on Monday. Marinus announced that its Ganaxolone achieved primary endpoint in late stage trial for CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare form of genetic epilepsy. The company plans to submit New Drug Application by mid-2021 with commercial launch targeted for first half of 2022.



Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NVUS) - The nano-cap company's stock soared over 140% in after-hours period after the company announced it has completed the acquisition of Anelixis Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company developing a next generation anti-CD40 Ligand (CD40L) antibody as a potential treatment for organ and cellular transplantation, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - Shares of the company jumped nearly 6% after the bell on Monday after the company lifted its financial outlook and announced a 4:1 stock split. For 2021, NextEra Energy increased its financial expectations by $0.20 and now expects adjusted earnings of $9.60 to $10.15 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $9.88 per share. For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8%



Nikola Corp. (NKLA) - The electric car company's shares slipped 8% in extended trading on Monday after a Bloomberg report that the Securities and Exchange Commission will examine the company after a short seller report alleged that Nikola deceived investors about its business prospects. Nikola said that the report had 'dozens' of inaccuracies and that it had contacted the SEC.



