Cyber North Ventures: SponsorsOne to launch Organic Hemp Cigarette Brand

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(OTC PINK:SPONF)(FRA:5SO), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announces today it is preparing to launch a direct to consumer line up of organic Hemp pre-rolled cigarettes.

"Our plan is to bring a healthier product alternative to addictive tobacco and vaping" states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "We believe the health benefits provided from smokable organic hemp flower as the delivery system for CBD and CBG will be a game changer."

In a study published by the journal Addiction, researchers learned that CBD can help tobacco smokers quit by altering their brains' attentional biases to cigarette cues. Simply put, when a tobacco smoker has a craving, they do not associate the same positive feelings and satiety with tobacco as they typically would when they're under the effects of CBD1 .

Over 5.6 trillion tobacco cigarettes were produced globally in 2019 and were smoked by over 1.1 billion people. Of the 1.1 billion people smoking, 845 million smoked multiple times per day2. The total global revenue for tobacco cigarettes is forecasted in 2020 to exceed $711 billion with an expected annual growth rate of 2.8% until 20233. Hemp cigarettes will compete in this overall market.

SponsorsOne is in discussion with a number of producers and co-packers to produce an organic hemp pre-rolled cigarettes with the goal of delivering up to 15mg of CBD or CBG per cigarette. It is known that the bioavailability through the lungs is very fast versus ingesting or topical absorption, making the delivery of CBD and CBG highly effective. The known health benefits of CBD and CBG are in their infancy stages and are being documented daily as new discoveries occur. Using the internal Brand building capability at SponsorsOne, we will create a new brand and strategy, produce the creative marketing content, and launch directly to consumer and wholesale distribution. SponsorsOne expects to have this new Brand launched in 2021.

Reference 1: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/add.14243

Reference 2: https://www.pmi.com/who-we-are/tobacco-facts/tobacco-economics

Reference 3:https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/add.14243

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

