The new Water Soluble Polymers Market Research from Technavio indicates Neutral At par growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Soluble Polymers Market 2020-2024

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Increasing Need for Fresh Water," says a senior analyst for Materials at Technavio. The rising population worldwide has resulted in the increasing need for fresh water, which has boosted the demand for wastewater treatment plants. Polyacrylamides, polyamines, flocculants, and resin amines are some of the water soluble polymers used for water treatment. These water soluble polymers have a high pH range, which helps in enhancing the water quality of swimming pools, large reservoirs, and tanks. With increasing demand for water treatment chemicals especially from countries such as India, China, and Russia, the demand for water soluble polymers is also bound to grow. As the markets recover Technavio expects the water soluble polymers market size to grow by USD 11.60 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Water Soluble Polymers Segment Highlights for 2020

The water soluble polymers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.17%.

The polyacrylamide segment will account for the highest water soluble polymers market share because of the increasing demand for coagulants and flocculants in the water treatment industry.

Regional Analysis

54% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The extensive use of water soluble polymers in the pharmaceuticals, textiles, water treatment, cosmetics, and food and beverages industries will significantly drive water soluble polymers market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for water soluble polymers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The water soluble polymers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The water soluble polymers market is segmented by product (polyacrylamide, gaur gum, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, and others), type (synthetic polymers and natural polymers), application (water treatment, oil and gas, paper, textile, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., and SPCM SA.

