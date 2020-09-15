The new Laboratory Shaker Market Research from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the use of temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment," says a senior analyst for Healthcare at Technavio. Researchers are increasingly adopting temperature-controlled lab equipment such as an incubator laboratory shaker to avoid jeopardizing the results. Temperature-controlled incubator shaker with lower energy requirements is gaining importance and is increasingly used by researchers to ensure reproducible cultivating results, as even temperature distribution across the entire shaking tray is crucial. The cultivation of bacterial cells that are generally grown at 37 °C must be cultivated in a shaker that is built in an incubator to avoid jeopardizing the cell culture. CO2 compatible shaker must be selected for a CO2 incubator as the environment is corrosive. Even temperature distribution across the shaking tray is achieved using high grade foamed insulation, thereby ensuring optimal air circulation inside the chamber. As the markets recover Technavio expects the laboratory shaker market size to grow by USD 391.21 million during the period 2020-2024.

Laboratory Shaker Segment Highlights for 2020

The laboratory shaker market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.39%.

Orbital shaker segment dominated the market in 2019.

The smooth and continuous motion of orbital shakers for uniform mixing makes them popular for use in different applications such as microbiology. The orbital shaker possesses a circular shaking motion at a relatively low-speed without vibrations and produces low heat compared with other kinds of shakers.

It is suitable for culturing microbes, washing blots, and for general mixing applications. Orbital shakers are increasingly used in laboratories, as they can handle multiple flasks and accommodate two tiers. They also provide the benefit of placing the shaker inside a standard or cell culture incubators, thereby effectively converting the incubator into a shaking incubator.

These factors will increase their use. Therefore, this segment will contribute a significant market share to the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

33% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The employment opportunities in the field of microbiology are opening newer job avenues for microbiologists, who use incubator shakers for growing and analyzing cell cultures in a temperature-controlled environment, leading to increased adoption of such equipment in the market.

This will significantly drive laboratory shaker market growth in this region over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for laboratory shakers in North America.

Notes:

The laboratory shaker market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The laboratory shaker market is segmented by product (orbital shakers, incubator shakers, and other shakers), application (microbiology, molecular biology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Boekel Scientific, Corning Inc., Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, IKA-Werke GmbH CO. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

