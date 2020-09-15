The global preclinical respiration and inhalation lab equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.26 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3%.

The market is driven by the rise in research on respiratory diseases. In addition, technological advancements and increasing awareness of plethysmographs are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the preclinical respiration and inhalation lab equipment market.

The number of respiratory diseases is increasing significantly across the world. This is driving investments in the R&D activities that focus on the understanding of the basic mechanisms of pulmonary diseases. Besides, the rising demand for novel and personalized therapeutic methods and the need for better knowledge on the approaches for disease protection have further increased the research on respiratory diseases. Also, many governments across the world are providing funding to support research on respiratory diseases. All these factors are fueling further activities in respiratory research, which is contributing to the growth of the global preclinical respiration and inhalation lab equipment market.

Major Five Preclinical Respiration and Inhalation Lab Equipment Companies:

4DMedical Ltd

4DMedical Ltd operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers AccuVent 200, which is a high-frequency ventilator capable of measuring air pressure, airflow and ventilation across a range of volume, pressure, and respiratory rates.

CH Technologies USA Inc.

CH Technologies USA Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Nose-Only Inhalation Exposure System, which has a patented flow-directed design to deliver precisely controlled doses to the breathing zone of the exposure subjects with minimal rebreathing of the test article.

Columbus Instruments International

Columbus Instruments International operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Respiration Frequency Monitor RM-80. The product measures changes in pressure produced by a subject respiring within an enclosed space.

emka TECHNOLOGIES

emka TECHNOLOGIES operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of plethysmographs that measure changes in volume within an organ or whole body of animal models.

EMMS

EMMS operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of plethysmographs that measure changes in volume within the whole body of animal models.

Preclinical Respiration and Inhalation Lab Equipment Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

CROs and academic institutes

Pharma and biotech companies

Preclinical Respiration and Inhalation Lab Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

