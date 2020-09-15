

EV concept car

BEIJING, Sept 15, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned Honda subsidiary in China, today announced the overview of Honda and Acura exhibits for the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2020), which will take place in Beijing, China (Media days: September 26-27, Trade days: September 28-29, Public days: September 30-October 5, 2020).The Honda exhibit at its automobile booth will include the world premiere of a concept car indicating the direction of the future mass-production model of the Honda brand's first EV to be introduced in China.The Honda automobile exhibit also will include the CR-V PHEV, the first Honda vehicle equipped with a plug-in hybrid system to be introduced in China, various types of electrified models, as well as all-new mass-production models.The Acura booth will showcase various mass-production models while Honda motorcycle booth will mainly exhibit Honda's FUN motorcycle models.