COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the commercial washing machine market, while 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global commercial washing machine market with COVID-19 analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005875/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Washing Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of the hospitality industry will be one of the major factors that will drive commercial washing machine market growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for commercial washing machines from the hospitality industry and it is increasingly used in hotels, resorts, and other establishments. With numerous popular hotel chains focusing on increasing their presence by setting up new hotels at multiple locations, the adoption of commercial washing machines will increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (front-loading and top-loading) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Competitive vendor landscape

The global commercial washing machine market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Alliance Laundry System LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Girbau North America Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Electrolux AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corp., and Whirlpool Corp., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the growing hospitality industry, the demand of online laundry market and rising adoption of multi-housing laundry washing machine are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Commercial Washing Machine Market Vendors

Alliance Laundry System LLC

Alliance Laundry System LLC offers a wide range of washing machines. Some of the products offered by the company are Speed Queen, UniMac, Primus, Huebsch, and IPSO.

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH operates its business under commercial washing machines segment. The company offers different commercial washing machines and laundry systems such as PremiumLine, BÖWE Black Forest Edition, M70, InduLine, SI70, iLine, Laundry Systems, Secondhand-Machines, and SENSENE.

Girbau North America Inc.

Girbau North America Inc. has business operations under laundry Systems segment. The company offers laundry systems under its brands Continental Girbau, Girbau Industrial, OnePress Ironer, Sports Laundry Systems, LG Commercial, Econo Light Commercial, and Express Laundry Centers.

Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.

Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers front-loading washers and dryers.

Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB operates its businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC and MEA. The company offers Washers Dryers, Pedestal Drawers, and Laundry Accessories.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry COVID-19 Analysis

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Front-loading Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Top-loading Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alliance Laundry System LLC

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

Girbau North America Inc.

Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.

Electrolux AB

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

Miele Cie. KG

Pellerin Milnor Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005875/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/