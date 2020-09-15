COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the commercial washing machine market, while 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global commercial washing machine market with COVID-19 analysis
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005875/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Washing Machine Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth of the hospitality industry will be one of the major factors that will drive commercial washing machine market growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for commercial washing machines from the hospitality industry and it is increasingly used in hotels, resorts, and other establishments. With numerous popular hotel chains focusing on increasing their presence by setting up new hotels at multiple locations, the adoption of commercial washing machines will increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (front-loading and top-loading) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Competitive vendor landscape
The global commercial washing machine market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Alliance Laundry System LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Girbau North America Inc., Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Electrolux AB, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corp., and Whirlpool Corp., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.
"Apart from the growing hospitality industry, the demand of online laundry market and rising adoption of multi-housing laundry washing machine are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Top Five Commercial Washing Machine Market Vendors
Alliance Laundry System LLC
Alliance Laundry System LLC offers a wide range of washing machines. Some of the products offered by the company are Speed Queen, UniMac, Primus, Huebsch, and IPSO.
BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH
BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH operates its business under commercial washing machines segment. The company offers different commercial washing machines and laundry systems such as PremiumLine, BÖWE Black Forest Edition, M70, InduLine, SI70, iLine, Laundry Systems, Secondhand-Machines, and SENSENE.
Girbau North America Inc.
Girbau North America Inc. has business operations under laundry Systems segment. The company offers laundry systems under its brands Continental Girbau, Girbau Industrial, OnePress Ironer, Sports Laundry Systems, LG Commercial, Econo Light Commercial, and Express Laundry Centers.
Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.
Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. operates its business under a unified segment. The company offers front-loading washers and dryers.
Electrolux AB
Electrolux AB operates its businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC and MEA. The company offers Washers Dryers, Pedestal Drawers, and Laundry Accessories.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry COVID-19 Analysis
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Front-loading Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Top-loading Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alliance Laundry System LLC
- BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH
- Girbau North America Inc.
- Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.
- Electrolux AB
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH
- Miele Cie. KG
- Pellerin Milnor Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005875/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/