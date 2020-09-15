Michelle McCann and Lawrence McIntosh, the partners behind the PV Lab panel-testing facility in Canberra, see Australia's solar installations as a vast, aggregated virtual power plant.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Capital Territory government has awarded AU$220,000 (US$161,200) from its Renewable Energy Innovation Fund (REIF) to expand the solar panel testing conducted by PV Lab, which works out of the Australian National University in Canberra. Since Michelle McCann and Lawrence McIntosh founded PV Lab in 2013, the operation has tested more than 2 GW of solar panels for anomalies. ...

