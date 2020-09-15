The tech giant has eliminated its entire carbon legacy and is moving toward running entirely on renewables, 24/7. More importantly, it's looking to create pathways for other renewable purchasers to follow in its wake.From pv magazine USA Google, in a recent update on its climate action efforts, has revealed that it aims to run all of its data centers and corporate campuses throughout the world on entirely carbon-free power by 2030. The company also said it has eliminated its entire carbon legacy, meaning that all operational emissions before it achieved carbon neutrality in 2007 have been covered. ...

