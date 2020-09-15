CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument 5OU US8905341009 TOP GLOVE CORP. BHD 0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2020

The instrument 5OU US8905341009 TOP GLOVE CORP. BHD 0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2020

