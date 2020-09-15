CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument 1XW CA46617Q1000 JDF EXPLORAT. INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2020

The instrument 1XW CA46617Q1000 JDF EXPLORAT. INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2020

