CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument FEQ1 ES0165359029 LABORATORIO REIG J.EO 0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2020

The instrument FEQ1 ES0165359029 LABORATORIO REIG J.EO 0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2020

REIG JOFRE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de