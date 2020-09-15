DJ Eve Sleep plc: Interim Results

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Interim Results 15-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" the "Company") Interim Results EBITDA positive since May, commencing planning for long term growth eve Sleep, the direct-to-consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the "UK&I") and France, today issues its results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period"). Financial Highlights1 2020 H1 GBPm 2019 H1 GBPm Movement Revenue (UK&I and France) 12.2 12.9 -5% Gross profit 6.8 6.7 +1% Gross profit margin 55.6% 52.3% +330bps Marketing costs as a % of revenue 25.3% 51.0% -2570bps Marketing contribution2 1.5 (1.6) +GBP3.1m Underlying EBITDA Loss3 (0.8) (5.9) +GBP5.1m Statutory loss before tax (1.3) (6.7) +GBP5.4m Cashflow from operations 1.8 (5.4) +GBP7.2m Net Cash at 30 June 9.2 12.5 -GBP3.3m Business Highlights · Strong improvement in trading from April, with revenues in Q2 increasing year-on-year by 25% · Customer numbers for the period grew year-on-year by 7% · Significant year-on-year increase in conversion rate due to the improving quality of website traffic · Marketing efficiency in the period doubled versus the prior year · Positive underlying EBITDA at constant currency in May and June - markedly ahead of Board expectations · Cashflow positive in the period for the first time - ahead of Board expectations Post Period End · Partnership with Boots to stock a range of 'well slept' eve Christmas gifting products online and across their UK store estate from October · New French retail partnership with Olivier Desforges showing initial success and now rolled out to eight stores. Early stage trial in two Casino stores from July · UK spontaneous brand awareness in August 2020 up 200 bps year-on-year to 17% · Net cash as at 31 August 2020 of GBP9m Current Trading and Outlook · Strong trading momentum has continued through the summer with revenue guidance for the full year raised on 3 September to at least GBP22m · Underlying EBITDA loss for the full year to be lower than the Board's original expectations, following four months of positive EBITDA at constant currency · Net cash position at the year end to reflect the better than expected trading · Heightened economic uncertainty is likely to persist but eve is now in a stronger position to withstand challenges and capitalise on opportunities Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep, commented: "This has been a highly unusual and complex trading period. eve has benefitted significantly from the accelerated switch to online, the temporary closure of high street retailers, and the recent increased consumer investment in the home, which, combined with the hard work on the rebuild strategy, has allowed us to see the fruits of our labour a little sooner than we anticipated. The focus now is on building towards a longer-term growth plan as we draw closer to our goal of securing a base as a sustainable, profitable business. We do not expect this to be easy, and 2021 like 2020 may well bring both challenges and opportunities as economies shift, consumers reset and competitors rebuild. However, I have confidence in our brand, our products, our customer experience and most importantly, our team that we are now well set up to capitalize upon whatever opportunities the next few years may bring." Footnotes 1. Financial data has been rounded for presentation purposes. As a result of this rounding the totals, comparatives and calculations presented in this document may vary slightly from the arithmetic totals or calculations using such data. 2. Marketing contribution is defined as the profit/loss after marketing expenditure but before overhead costs; a measure also referred to as operational profitability 3. Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, share-based payment charges connected with employee remuneration and fundraising-related expenditure (2019 only) The product range has broadened to build credibility in the wider sleep wellness space, the customer journey upgraded, marketing overhauled with a focus on greater effectiveness and efficiency, and the cost base right sized. The disciplined execution of the rebuild strategy is increasingly evident in the improving performance of the business. Two years ago the business reported results for the six months ended 30 June 2018, which showed an H1 EBITDA loss of GBP11.9m on revenues of GBP18.8m, with a cash burn of GBP10.3m. Results for the six months to 30 June 2020 show that in the last two years EBITDA losses have been cut by 93%, on revenues 35% lower. The improvement in cashflow has been even more dramatic, with the Company reporting its first positive cashflow in a six-month period. 2020 has been a very unusual year to date. eve entered 2020 in good shape, having already completed the bulk of the restructuring and repositioning, including a further significant round of cost savings in Q4 of 2019. This enabled the business to adapt quickly and effectively to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The supply chain proved to be robust and was supported by taking on some additional stock of key lines in advance of the lockdown. As a young, digitally led, progressive business, the shift to home working was seamless, with no noticeable impact on productivity and having previously right sized the business there has been no need to furlough staff. The overall performance of the business through this complex period has been strong with revenues of GBP12.2m (H1 2019: GBP12.9m) and an 86% reduction in losses to GBP0.8m (H1 2019: GBP5.9m), both ahead of the Board's expectations. Trading patterns within the period have however fluctuated more than usual, with solid trading in the first two months, followed by a dip in mid-March as the countries eve operate in entered lockdown. The recovery in all markets started in early April and strengthened in May and June, with the UK notably accelerating significantly ahead of expectations. This was buoyed by a strong homewares market, effective and efficient marketing and eve's online focused proposition, underpinned with tight cost control. Sales of premium mattresses and bedframes were strong representing 38% of volume sales for the period, supported by wider sales across toppers, pillows and duvets, resulting in 25% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 and the Company's first break even EBITDA quarter at constant currency in its history. This is ahead of Board expectations by some way and reflects a highly unusual and unexpected period whereby upwards of 80% of the competitive set were unable to trade in their primary channel for three of the key trading months. The strength of trading is also reflected in the net cash position of the business, which as at 30 June 2020 stood at GBP9.2m. The cash balance is flattered by some GBP0.5m of tax payments, which as part of the Government's Covid-19 support package for companies now fall due after the period end. Stripping this out the Company achieved an underlying positive net cashflow of GBP0.7m in the period. Revenues for the UK&I for the period were GBP9.9m, marginally below H1 2019 sales of GBP10.2m, on marketing investment 44% lower year-on-year. The contribution from non-mattress sales held firm at 22%, reflecting the decision in the period to focus investment on mattresses. The greater focus on profitability is evident in the UK&I gross margin, which increased by 250bps to 56.6% as the Company improved product margins, tightened cost control and improved stock management. French revenues for the period were GBP2.4m (H1 2019: GBP2.8m), after marketing investment 77% lower than the previous year. The French market experienced the same broad trading trends during the period as the UK&I, though the acceleration in sales post lockdown has not been as marked as the UK, largely due to the business being at an earlier stage in the development of its brand and customer experience. Nevertheless, the business has made good progress in the period with the gross margin increasing 660bps year-on-year to 51.6% and the marketing contribution improving from a loss of GBP1.2m in H1 2019 to a profit of GBP0.3m in H1 2020. In May Cheryl Calverley was promoted from CMO to CEO, following the decision by James Sturrock to step down from the role that he has held since September 2018 to pursue other opportunities. The transition has been seamless and James continues to provide guidance to the Board in his new role as a Non-Executive Director. As one of the architects of the rebuild strategy and James' first significant hire, the business under Cheryl's

