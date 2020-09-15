New Product Extends Popular EQUAfrac Shaped Charge Line

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today introduced its new EQUAfrac Limited consistent-hole shaped charges.

EQUAfrac Limited is designed for applications requiring the lowest variation in entry hole diameter with limited penetration. This charge line addition expands on the technology that made EQUAfrac shaped charges the ideal solution for obtaining consistent entry hole size, optimal penetration and minimal debris in unconventional completions.

Field results show EQUAfrac Limited technology can provide entry hole sizes with less than 5% variation in hole diameter, and in some cases less than 3%, depending on gun size and casing type. With EQUAfrac Limited, Hunting now offers efficient shaped charges for both limited and extended penetration, consistent-hole applications.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company's Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

