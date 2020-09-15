The global pre-filled syringes market size is expected to grow by USD 4.23 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pre-filled Syringes Market Analysis Report by Material (glass pre-filled syringes and plastic pre-filled syringes) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of pre-filled syringes by pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the increasing number of biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the Pre-filled Syringes Market.

The increasing adoption of pre-filled syringes by pharmaceutical companies will drive the pre-filled syringes market growth. More than 20 pharmaceutical companies have marketed over 50 injectable drugs and vaccines as pre-filled syringes. The majority of the biopharmaceuticals are already formulated in pre-filled syringes. These pre-filled syringes reduce product wastage by preventing dose overfill by 4%-5%. This is advantageous for biological drugs, as their manufacturing and production costs are quite high and have low bulk manufacturing capacity. Moreover, pre-filled syringes help lower the overall cost-per-dosage-unit as compared to conventional syringes and vials. They also help pharmaceutical companies in brand differentiation and product life cycle management. Hence, pharmaceutical companies prefer pre-filled syringes for their drug formulation.

Major Five Pre-filled Syringes Companies:

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. has business operations under geographic segments, including APAC, Americas, and EMEA. The company offers a wide range of pre-filled syringes such as sterile water injection and sodium chloride.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD PosiFlush, which is a pre-filled saline syringe which improves clinician efficiency and workflow.

Recipharm AB

Recipharm AB has business operations under three segments: manufacturing steriles and inhalation, manufacturing solid and others, and development and technology. The company offers Syrina Mini, a pre-filled syringe which facilitates automatic drug delivery.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA operates its business through various segments such as Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers Simplist, a ready-to-administer syringe developed with Luer-Lok connectivity and 24-month shelf life.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc has business operations under four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers a wide range of pre-filled syringes for normal saline.

Pre-filled Syringes Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Glass pre-filled syringes size and forecast 2019-2024

Plastic pre-filled syringes size and forecast 2019-2024

Pre-filled Syringes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

