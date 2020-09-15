Quanta Dialysis Technologies: Quanta to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Home Dialysis

Quanta to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Home Dialysis



Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 15 September 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a British medical technology innovation company, today announces that it will be hosting an Expert Perspectives Webinar on home dialysis on Monday 21 September at 4pm BST / 11am EDT.

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders, Dr. Sandip Mitra (Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust), Veronika Dubajova (Senior ?European Medtech Analyst at Goldman Sachs), Dr. Ian Rechner (Intensive Care Medicine Consultant, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust) and Patient Advocate and Home Dialysis Patient, Maddy Warren, who will discuss a range of topics focused on home dialysis. The presentation will be followed by a live moderated Q&A with the panel and audience by Tina Tan, Executive Editor at FirstWord MedTech.

The management team at Quanta Dialysis Technologies will also be available to discuss SC+, its small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system. SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The Company has submitted its 510(k) with the FDA and is planning US commercial launch during 2021. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that enables all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge.

Featured Speakers and agenda:

Introduction

John E. Milad, Chief Executive Officer, Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Session 1 - Market perspectives on home dialysis

Veronika Dubajova, ?Senior European Medtech Analyst, ?Goldman Sachs

Overview of the home dialysis market

Trends and drivers of growth in home dialysis

Session 2 - Why should patients dialyse at home

Dr. Sandip Mitra, Consultant Nephrologist, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

Clinicians' view of who can benefit from home dialysis

What a clinician needs from a device

Session 3 - The Executive Order

Dr. Paul Komenda, Chief Medical Officer, Quanta Dialysis Technologies

How quickly will dialysis be adopted routinely in North America?

The practical implications of moving many patients home

Session 4 - Living with dialysis

Maddy Warren, Patient Advocate and Home Dialysis Patient

The day to day experience of a patient dialysing

The freedom that home dialysis gives to a patient

Session 5 - SC+ in the ICU

Dr. Ian Rechner, Intensive Care Medicine Consultant, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

COVID-19 and the call for more dialysis machines

Working in partnership with Quanta

Session 6 - Moderated panel and audience Q&A

Tina Tan, Executive Editor at FirstWord MedTech

The Expert Perspectives Webinar is scheduled to close at 6pm BST / 1pm EDT

About Quanta and SC+

Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve dialysis experiences and help people to live more freely. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments - making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.

SC+ is commercially available in the UK, where it has been successfully used to treat patients across a range of care settings, from the ICU and the clinic to the home. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a compact, portable and versatile device, SC+ provides flexibility to deliver dialysis across a wide range of use environments and prescriptions.

For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com

SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.