Thoughtful Brands Inc.: Thoughtful Brands Reports August, July and June 2020 Revenue Totaling of CDN$8,861,000 for Nature's Exclusive Representing a 19% Increase over the same Period in 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Thoughtful Brands, Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Thoughtful Brands"), a global natural health products and eCommerce technology company, is pleased to report its financial results for August, July and June 2020. Revenue for the month of August totaled Cdn$3,809,000 with related expenses of Cdn$3,652,000, revenue for the month of July totaled Cdn$2,340,000 with related expenses of Cdn$2,418,000, and revenue for the month of June totaled $2,712,000 with related expenses of Cdn$2,775,000. Revenues generated during the period of June to August 2020 represents an increase of 19%, over the same period in 2019.

The Company's August 2020 financial results follow recent strategic acquisitions, expansions into new marketplaces and strong sales performances from established brands:

In August 2020 Thoughtful Brands enhanced its portfolio in the nutraceutical and hemp-based CBD product space through the acquisition of Golden Path LLC and Wild Mariposa LLC, two direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands offering natural health products throughout the U.S.

In July 2020, the Company announced a European expansion through a joint venture with Franchise Cannabis Corp. Thoughtful Brands will now sell and market Franchise-manufactured CBD, hemp and cosmetic products in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the UK, utilizing its well-established eCommerce platform.

"By executing our meticulously planned growth strategy, the Company was positioned for a productive August and is poised to embark on even more new ventures for the remainder of 2020," said Thoughtful Brands CEO Ryan Hoggan. "With new consumer brands on our roster and new customers abroad, there are plenty of activities in the Thoughtful Brands pipeline to look forward to."

In addition, in August 2020 Thoughtful Brands launched Ecommerce Tech LLC ("Ecommerce Tech"), a new wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the United States. Going forward, Ecommerce Tech will serve as the comprehensive operational engine for all Thoughtful Brands eCommerce ventures, paving the way for the Company to capture previously unrealized value from the products it launches in the online natural health market and launch new products in the emerging natural health markets worldwide more efficiently than before.

"Our powerful new software platform is another reason to eagerly anticipate what fall 2020 has in store for Thoughtful Brands," added Hoggan.

The Company cautions that reported figures for revenue and expenses have not been audited and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from United States Dollars into Canadian Dollars using an exchange rate of $1.00 (US):$1.355 (Canadian) for June 2020, $1.00 (US):$1.3499 (Canadian) for July 2020, and $1.00 (US):$1.3222 (Canadian) for August 2020 .

About Thoughtful Brands Inc.

Thoughtful Brands Inc. is an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe. Through continuous strategic acquisitions, the Company has a strong footprint in the CBD market, as well as the burgeoning psychedelic medicine sector. Thoughtful Brands owns and operates a 110,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany, where its highly skilled team conducts clinical studies utilizing naturally occurring psilocybin and other compounds found in psychedelics for the treatment of opiate addiction, while planning for future opportunities to create proprietary psilocybin products.

