



SINGAPORE, Sept 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - We are pleased to announce that Moonstake and Binarystar entered into a strategic partnership with TZ Ventures from South Korea accelerating industry adoption of staking within Tezos's ecosystem.Moonstake is an advanced technology company with specific focuses on blockchain and staking technologies to build Asia's Biggest Staking Network. Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Signature products include Moonstake Web Wallet along with Moonstake Mobile Wallet (iOS / Android) enabling full staking functions and to be an all-in-one gateway for users to maximize the usage and potential of cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake's staking pool supports Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Cardano, QTUM and supports Tezos thereby providing current users with the flexible option to adopt Tezos for staking purposes.Moonstake users have the ability to use their Tezos Asset (XTZ) to earn rewards through its website based staking pool. With Tezos, the active community will be able to stake their coins on the Moonstake platform. Unlike other cryptocurrencies to stake, if you have more than 1 XTZ, you can get connected with a validator and are eligible to receive rewards. To perform staking with Moonstake, you need to create an account and stake at Moonstake Web Wallet. At this time, the transaction fee will be charged. Rewards are automatically handed out based on the tokens you have in your wallet. The entire quantity held in the wallet will continue to be staked. You are free to send and receive tokens in your wallet at any time, even while staking. There is no lockout period.TZ Ventures incubates early stage blockchain startups based on Tezos. They provide support to projects building on Tezos and venturing into equity financing. They mainly incubate projects on Tezos and aim to build real business use cases of blockchain technology. They run a regular program that assists startups with office space, technical support, mentoring, marketing, partnerships, fund-raising and more.Tezos is a technology for deploying a blockchain capable of modifying its own set of rules with minimal disruption to the network through an on-chain governance model. Unlike Bitcoin, Tezos does not rely on mining (Proof of Work), but instead utilizes a Proof-of-Stake based consensus model. At Tezos, all stakeholders can participate in managing the protocol. The selection cycle offers a formal and systematic procedure for stakeholders to agree on proposed protocol changes. Tezos is a technology for deploying a blockchain capable of modifying its own set of rules with minimal disruption to the network through an on-chain governance model. Unlike Bitcoin, Tezos does not rely on mining (Proof of Work), but instead utilizes a Proof-of-Stake based consensus model. At Tezos, all stakeholders can participate in managing the protocol. The selection cycle offers a formal and systematic procedure for stakeholders to agree on proposed protocol changes. By combining this in-chain mechanism with self-change, Tezos can change this initial selection process to adopt better management mechanisms as soon as it is realized.

Moonstake will work closely with Jaywon Lee, Director of TZ Ventures and Diego Olivier Fernandez Pons, Scientific Advisor of TZ Ventures.

Jaywon Lee, Director of TZ Ventures:

Jaywon is the Director for TZ Ventures which is a Tezos-centric incubator for start-ups seeking to use the Tezos blockchain protocol. TZ Ventures helps start-ups to achieve technical, business and organizational milestones during the intensive incubation program to prepare for the demo day. He is also a business school professor and teaches accounting and entrepreneurship in the undergraduate, MBA and corporate programs. He has extensive experience in establishing and incubating start-up companies which span a wide spectrum of industries (AR/VR, bio/medical, blockchain, cybersecurity, De-Fi, E-commerce, entertainment, fin-tech, green energy, logistics, mobile health and prop-tech) in multinational locations (Chile, France, Hong Kong, Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, US and Vietnam). He is also an author of a best-selling IT book in Korea titled, "How to become a blockchain company". He earned his BS at U.C. Berkeley, completed the MS program at Purdue University and received his PhD at Columbia University.Diego Olivier Fernandez Pons, Scientific Advisor of TZ Ventures:Diego Olivier Fernandez Pons has been advising Tezos on scientific topics since 2014. He is a founding board member of the Tezos Foundation. While he was a board member of the Tezos Foundation, he created the Tezos R&D Labs (Nomadic Labs), launched the scientific partnerships between Tezos and scientific institutions like INRIA and IMDEA (French and Spanish research institute in computer science), he created the Tezos Foundation grant program. He also helped the creation of 4 Tezos Foundations in Asia (Japan, Korea, China and Singapore). He is today scientific advisor of TzVentures.Moonstake's partner Binarystar will also support marketing efforts for this partnership and both companies by event organization and local community development on staking technology and blockchain adoption. This partnership will create synergies by jointly driving blockchain staking activity and accelerating industry adoption of staking within Tezos's ecosystem.About MoonstakeMoonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Staking adopts Proof of Stake (PoS) as a type of consensus algorithm which allows cryptocurrency holders to increase the likelihood of receiving block rewards from its block validation transaction. It brings together the ability to stake and ultimately distributes block rewards based on contribution. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies. Staking is expected to help elevate the blockchain technology and work for decentralization. https://www.moonstake.io/About TZ VenturesTZ Ventures incubates early stage blockchain startups on Tezos. They provide support to projects building on Tezos and venturing into equity financing in South Korea. They mainly incubate projects on Tezos and aim to build real business use cases of blockchain technology. They run a regular program that assists startups with office space, technical support, mentoring, marketing, partnerships, fund-raising and more. https://www.tz.ventures/

About Binarystar Co. Ltd.

Binarystar Co. Ltd. is a leading Japanese incubation platform with Japan's biggest Blockchain business hub in the heart of Tokyo. It has multiple proprietary outlets to promote blockchain businesses to companies throughout Japan and East Asia and operate as a consulting body to accelerate business in such areas. https://binary-star.business/