The global dental lasers market size is expected to grow by USD 190.10 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is driven by the growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the Dental Lasers Market.

With the increase in the prevalence of oral problems across the globe, there is a growing trend of migrating from conventional to advanced dental treatment which involves the use of dental lasers. Traditional dental services are being replaced by advanced dental care services, such as cosmetic dentistry and laser dentistry. Laser technology in dentistry is gaining popularity among patients as well as the oral care specialists, leading to increased applications in tooth extraction, orthodontics, and periodontal decay treatment. The use of lasers in dentistry is likely to bring a positive change in the dental service over the years by providing quality services and painless treatment to individuals. The growing demand for laser dentistry and painless treatment is expected to drive the dental lasers market growth.

Major Five Dental Lasers Companies:

A.R.C. Laser GmbH

A.R.C. Laser GmbH develops, manufactures, and distributes an extensive range of medical lasers such as CO2 Lasers, Diode lasers, KTP lasers, and ophthalmic systems among others. The company offers a line of diode laser products such as FOX IV, equipped with 3 wavelengths which is ideal for ENT and dental applications.

BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE Inc. offers a line of traditional and alternative dental laser products and treatments such as waterlase dental laser systems and diode soft tissue laser systems among others. The company offers a line of products such as Waterlease Express to solve dental problems efficiently.

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl

DEKA M.E.L.A. srl offers a wide range of medical lasers systems for dermatology, aesthetic medicine, gynaecology, and more. Some of the offerings are Onda, RedTouch, Luxea, and Motus AY among others. The company offers a line of products such as DEKA CO2 Dental laser.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has business operations under two segments: technologies equipment, and consumables. The company offers a line of products such as SiroLaser Blue, a dental diode laser with a blue, an infrared, and a red diode to cover more than 20 indications.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. operates its business through two segments: specialty products technologies, and equipment consumables. The company offers a line of products such as KEY LASER 3+ that is used for conservative therapy, endodontics, and dental surgery applications among others.

Dental Lasers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Soft tissue dental lasers size and forecast 2019-2024

All tissue dental lasers size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental Lasers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

