The global watermelon seeds market size is expected to grow by USD 681.91 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Watermelon Seeds Market Analysis Report by Application (Edible seeds, Non-edible seeds, and Agricultural seeds) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising application of watermelon seeds in beauty care. In addition, the increasing popularity of veganism is anticipated to boost the growth of the Watermelon Seeds Market.

The rising application of watermelon seeds in beauty care will be one of the major drivers in the global market. Watermelon seed oil is used as an active ingredient in several skin and hair care products because it is rich in vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fatty acid. Watermelon seed oil has high moisturizing and nutritive properties that can treat various kinds of skin problems. As a result, it is used in moisturizing creams and gels, and anti-aging and detoxification products. Moreover, watermelon seed oil is also used to dilute thick essential oils. These applications of watermelon seeds in the beauty care sector will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Watermelon Seeds Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE owns and operates businesses under various segments such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials solutions, agriculture solutions, and others. The company offers watermelon seeds under the Nunhems brand.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business under four segments: pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, and animal health. Seminis, a subsidiary of Bayer AG, offers watermelon seeds.

Cronus seeds

Cronus seeds offers vegetable seeds such as cabbage, cauliflower, cucumber, tomato, and others. The company also offers seeds of various watermelon varieties such as Bella F1, Charm F1, Blacky F1, Harley F1, and Crown F1.

Emerald seeds Inc.

Emerald seeds Inc. offers seeds of various vegetables such as asparagus, beetroot, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, coriander, cucumbers, lettuce, melons, onions, and others. The company offers seeds of hybrid watermelons.

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Groupe Limagrain Holding has business operations under two segments: seeds and cereal products. The company offers watermelon seeds through its subsidiaries Vilmorin-Mikado and Genica Research Corporation.

Watermelon Seeds Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Edible seeds size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-edible seeds size and forecast 2019-2024

Agricultural seeds size and forecast 2019-2024

Watermelon Seeds Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

