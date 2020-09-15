American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that James Nash has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, AIG Japan Holdings KK. Mr. Nash will report to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of International General Insurance and will be based in Tokyo. He is expected to join the company by early 2021.

In this role, Mr. Nash will oversee AIG's operations and subsidiary companies in Japan, which comprise the largest foreign general insurance company in the country. Mr. Nash succeeds Robert L. Noddin, who will assume the role of non-executive Chairman, AIG Japan, until his retirement in 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome James to AIG as we build on our compelling value proposition and commitment to individual and commercial customers in Japan," said Mr. Hancock. "His deep industry expertise in Japan and decades of experience growing profitable businesses across international markets will be a tremendous asset as we continue to innovate and deliver enhanced value to our clients and partners."

"AIG has a long, pioneering history in Japan that I am proud to lead as the company continues its remarkable journey as an industry leader," said Mr. Nash. "I look forward to returning to Japan and working with the talented team at AIG to build on the impressive tradition of innovation and superior customer service in this critical market."

Mr. Nash joins AIG from Guy Carpenter, where he was most recently CEO of the International Division with responsibility for Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America. Mr. Nash joined Guy Carpenter in 1985 and has nearly 35 years' experience in the industry, including 15 years in leadership roles in Japan. In 2008, he assumed the role of CEO, Asia Pacific, serving on the firm's Global Executive Committee.

