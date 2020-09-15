Former Carlyle Group Senior Advisor Christopher Yoshida appointed as CEO, Merchant Banking Capital Markets Division

New division will originate and deploy financing across investment group

Reech Corporations Group, an investment company driving long-term value in real estate, technology and finance, has launched a new Merchant Banking and Capital Markets Division, and appointed Christopher Yoshida to head up the newly launched entity as CEO.

Christopher Yoshida (Photo: Business Wire)

The new specialist division will deliver bespoke financing needs to the wider Reech Corporations Group (RCG) as it looks to invest in and grow companies across finance, real estate and technology. Through its portfolio companies, RCG aims to disrupt industries and create long term value for the group and its investors. The new Merchant Banking and Capital Markets Division will originate financing from a range of sources including structured debt, equity and credit, and deploy this strategically for the RCG business.

A dynamic and highly adaptive financing division is critical to the goals of RCG. The new division will enable the Group to finance transactions appropriately, ensuring smooth access to capital that can be converted into opportunities for the Group, its portfolio companies, and its partners. The division is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The division will be headed up by Christopher Yoshida, who joins as CEO, Merchant Banking Capital Markets Division. Christopher has over 20 years of experience across financial markets, private capital and FinTech. Previously, he was Senior Advisor at The Carlyle Group in London, focusing on the international strategy of the Global Private Credit business with specific emphasis on leading the expansion of the Carlyle Capital Solutions platform into Europe. Before that, he served as Chief Strategy, Sales Marketing Officer at FinTech platform trueEX where he managed all external aspects of the company's business operations.

Christopher also has significant experience in senior management positions within global banking groups, where he has held roles including Global Head of Interest Rate Distribution, Listed Derivatives and Markets Clearing, Head of Securitized Product Sales Americas and a member of the Global ICG Executive Committee at Deutsche Bank; Head of Interest Rate Distribution in EMEA at Morgan Stanley; and debt capital markets and structured credit sales roles Goldman Sachs.

Christopher Yoshida commented: "The depth and vision of Christophe and the Reech Corporations Group team is attractive to me given my experience to date. At a time when the corporate financing environment in Europe is changing significantly, I'm looking forward to helping the Group and its companies access and deploy capital through a range of means and channels to achieve its long-term goals and growth trajectory."

Christophe Reech, Group Chairman CEO, Reech Corporations Group, added: "Access to capital is any company's lifeline and in today's challenging and tumultuous markets, a functioning financing division can be the difference between success and failure. Christopher's unique mix of experience in private capital, banking and FinTech operations and strategy means he has an innate understanding of our world that will be critical for us as we look to scale and grow rapidly."

Reech Corporations Group is an investment company driving long-term value in real estate, technology and finance. It builds game-changing companies that engineer radical new solutions across these sectors, creating disruptive shifts in markets and industries. Its portfolio companies are all wholly focused on the intersection of real estate, technology and finance.

Headquartered in London, Reech Corporations Group employs 68 people. It has brought together the best talent to help industries realise their true potential and keeps it at the forefront of the next revolution.

https://www.reechcorp.com/

