The global smart connected baby monitors market size is expected to grow by USD 34.85 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Analysis Report by Product (Audio and video monitors, and Audio monitors) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by innovations in technology and product features. In addition, the increase in the availability of multifunctional products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market.

Innovations in technology and product features, leading to premiumization will be one of the major drivers in the global smart connected baby monitors market. The new smart connected baby monitors in the market are integrated with features such as temperature monitoring, remote monitoring, humidity history, and noise detection. Mobility is the primary advantage of wireless smart baby monitors. This allows parents to keep a constant watch on their babies indoors and outdoors. In addition, smart baby monitors are integrated also with Wi-Fi connectivity and cameras which provide greater visibility. These factors will bolster the demand for smart connected baby monitors, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Connected Baby Monitors Companies:

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Arlo Technologies Inc. operates through one reportable segment by offerings a range of products and services such as wireless security cameras, doorbells, and security lights among others. The company offers Arlo Baby, all-in-one smart baby monitor with 1080p HD camera, lullaby player, night light, rechargeable battery, and air sensors.

Baby Gear Essentials

Baby Gear Essentials offers a line of baby monitors and car seats such as Nanit Plus, Eufy SpaceView, Miku, Chicco KeyFit 30, and Peg Perego Primo Viaggio among others. The company offers Nest Baby Monitor with infrared night vision, multiple cameras, and humidity featured among others.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. has business operations under three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The company offers HD Wi-Fi Baby Monitor with Smart Audio Parent Unit, through its product line, Safety 1st.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Eastman Kodak Co. operates its business through various segments such as print systems, enterprise inkjet systems, software and solutions, consumer and film, advanced materials and 3D printing technology, and Eastman business park. The company offers a line of products such as KODAK CHERISH C520, KODAK CHERISH C225, 2KODAK CHERISH C220, KODAK CHERISH C125, and KODAK CHERISH C120 among others.

iBaby Labs Inc.

iBaby Labs Inc. offers an extensive range of baby monitoring devices such as iBaby Care M7 Monitor (Baby Monitor), iBaby Care M7 Lite Digital Baby Video Camera (Video Monitor), iBaby M2C Smart Baby Monitor (Video Monitor), iBaby Care M7 iBaby Wall Mount Kit (smart baby monitor), iBaby M7LK (M7 Lite Wall Mount)- Smart Wi-Fi Baby Monitor, iBaby Monitors Base, and iBaby M7 M7 Lite Power Adapter (wifi adapter) among others.

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Audio and video monitors size and forecast 2019-2024

Audio monitors size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

