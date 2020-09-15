DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien AG / Schlagwort(e): Dividende/Dividende

LEG Immobilien AG: 33% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende



15.09.2020 / 10:16

These materials are not an offer or the solicitation of an offer for the sale or subscription of the shares of LEG Immobilien AG in the United States of America. The subscription rights and the shares referred to herein may not, at any time, be offered, sold, exercised, pledged or otherwise transferred within or into the United States of America except to "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) in accordance with Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act or another applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. LEG Immobilien AG has not registered and does not intend to register the subscription rights and/or the shares under the Securities Act or publicly offer the subscription rights and/or the shares in the United States of America.

33% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende



Die LEG Immobilien AG hat ihren Aktionären in diesem Jahr im Rahmen ihrer Hauptversammlung erstmals eine Aktiendividende angeboten. Aktionäre hatten innerhalb der Bezugsfrist vom 21. August 2020 bis 7. September 2020 die Möglichkeit, zwischen einer Auszahlung ihrer Dividende in bar oder in Form neuer Aktien zu wählen.



Insgesamt haben sich Investoren mit rund 32,9% der dividendenberechtigten Aktien dafür entschieden, ihre Dividende in Form von Aktien zu erhalten, so dass 84,6 Millionen Euro im Unternehmen verbleiben.



Die Annahmequote unterstreicht das Vertrauen der Aktionäre in die Unternehmensentwicklung sowie die strategische Ausrichtung der LEG. Auf Basis der Annahmequote werden 716.107 neue Aktien ausgegeben, so dass die Gesamtzahl der LEG-Aktien um 1,0% auf 72.095.943 Aktien steigt.