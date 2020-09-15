Lombard Capital PLC - Statement in respect of LCP Financial Limited

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Statement in respect of LCP Financial Limited

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders that it now owns 66.904% of LCP Financial Limited ("LCP").

Shares comprising 5.1% of LCP's share capital were sold to a third party for cash consideration of £50,000 in order to provide working capital in particular for to assist the development of Lombard's investment in Waste and Recycling.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762