French start-up Solar Cloth has secured a patent for a PV shade screen for solar greenhouses.From pv magazine France. French start-up SAS Solar Cloth System has developed a photovoltaic shade screen for agrivoltaics which it claims can become a key element in the development of global greenhouse agriculture. SAS says its product makes it possible to very efficiently optimize the yield and quality of crop production while generating green electricity. The flexible panel consists of two films: one made of copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) and another, amorphous silicon germanium (a-SiGe) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...