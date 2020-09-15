Vegan Cheese Market Size Worth $2.66 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach USD 2.66 billion by2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to2027. Expanding acceptance of veganism and "Flexitarianism" among the millennial consumers has been fueling the demand for the product. Rising awareness regarding the harmful impacts of the dairy industry on the environment and animals has persuaded consumers to opt for dairy-free products. Moreover, growing health awareness among the lactose intolerant people is another key driver in the industry.

Mozzarella dominated the market with more than 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Extensive application of the product in various Italian foods, including pizzas, pasta, croquettes, risotto, lasagna, and Caprese, has surged the demand for the product. The ricotta product category is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing use of the product in various recipes.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising adoption of plant-based food in China , Japan , and Australia

The household end-use segment dominated the market by accounting for over 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2019

In terms of source, the cashew segment held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019

The mozzarella product segment led the market and accounted for more than 30.0% share of the total revenue in 2019 due to its extensive application in various food recipes.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Vegan Cheese Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Ricotta, Cream), By Source (Cashew, Soy), By End-use (Household, Foodservice), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-cheese-market

In terms of end-use, the household segment led the market and held over 50.0% share of the global revenue in 2019. Rising purchasing power and willingness to spend on quality food products have expanded the demand for the product in the household sector. The foodservice segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. An increasing number of restaurants, fast-food chains, and cafes, are including plant-based items in their menus, which is fueling the demand for the product in the foodservice sector. Increasing use of the product in several pizza chains, such as Pizza Express and Koti Pizza, has boosted the segment growth across the globe.

New players have been entering the market to tap the growing demand for the product. For instance, in 2019, Pleese Foods, a U.S.-based plant-based cheese producer, entered the industry with a range of products available in various forms and flavors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegan cheese market on the basis of product, source, end-use, and region:

Vegan Cheese Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Mozzarella



Cheddar



Parmesan



Ricotta



Cream



Others

Vegan Cheese Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Soy



Almond



Coconut



Cashew



Others

Vegan Cheese End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Household



Food Processing



Foodservice

Vegan Cheese Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Vegan Cheese Market

Gardener Cheese Company



Tofutti Brands, Inc.



Violife



Dr-Cow Tree Nut Cheese



DAIYA FOODS INC.



Kite Hill



Tyne Chease Limited



VTOPIAN ARTISAN CHEESES



Miyoko's Creamery



Parmela Creamery

