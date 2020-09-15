Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.09.2020
PAUKENSCHLAG: Gold-Vorkommen auf einen Schlag offiziell verdoppelt!
15.09.2020 | 11:45
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

London, September 15

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2020.



Over the six months to 31 August 2020, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.58%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2020.

During this six-month period the Company has not bought back any shares. The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

15 September 2020


For further information, please contact:


Melissa Gallagher - 020 7743 3893
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Will Rogers - 020 7397 1920
Cenkos Securities plc

