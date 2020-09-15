BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan





BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Tender Offer



The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2020.

Over the six months to, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.58%. The Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer inDuring this six-month period the Company has not bought back any shares. The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.For further information, please contact:- 020 7743 3893BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited- 020 7397 1920Cenkos Securities plc