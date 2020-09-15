RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, September 15
15 September 2020
RIGHTMOVE PLC
DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in February 2021, and completed a related share sale on 14 September 2020. The shares were sold at an average price of £6.149009, from which relevant taxes were deducted.
Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares.
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|c)
|Prices and volumes
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|1.
|GBP6.149009
|42,490
|GBP261,271.39
|2.
|GBP6.149009
|128,532
|GBP790,344.42
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|Price
|Total
|Total
|GBP6.149009
|171,022
|GBP1,051,615.81
|e)
|Date of transaction
|14 September 2020
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|g)
|Shareholding post transaction
|2,014,553 shares (0.227% of issued share capital)
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de