RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 September 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in February 2021, and completed a related share sale on 14 September 2020. The shares were sold at an average price of £6.149009, from which relevant taxes were deducted.

Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk



NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES