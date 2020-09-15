Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Tradegate
14.09.20
19:30 Uhr
6,842 Euro
+0,088
+1,30 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
15.09.2020 | 11:45
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 15

15 September 2020

RIGHTMOVE PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Rightmove plc announces that Peter Brooks-Johnson, Chief Executive, exercised options, due to expire in February 2021, and completed a related share sale on 14 September 2020. The shares were sold at an average price of £6.149009, from which relevant taxes were deducted.

Following these transactions, Peter has a beneficial shareholding of 2,014,553 shares.

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transaction
Exercise of nil cost options and
1. Sale of Deferred Shares awarded on 28.02.2018;
2. Sale of Performance Shares awarded on 01.03.2016.
c)Prices and volumesPriceVolumeTotal
1.GBP6.14900942,490GBP261,271.39
2.GBP6.149009128,532GBP790,344.42
d)Aggregated information:PriceTotalTotal
GBP6.149009171,022GBP1,051,615.81
e)Date of transaction14 September 2020
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)Shareholding post transaction2,014,553 shares (0.227% of issued share capital)
© 2020 PR Newswire
