Mobile Application Security Platform Launches Home Base for Quality Support and Collaboration Among Application Developers and Guardsquare Experts

Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, today announced the launch of the Guardsquare Community, a dedicated space for ProGuard users and interested mobile application developers to connect directly with its creators.

Guardsquare Community (Photo: Business Wire)

The open source community acted as a foundation for the original concept and development of ProGuard, the most popular open source optimizer for Java bytecode. This collaborative community is where Guardsquare got its start and is the motivation for establishing Guardsquare's cutting-edge products for layered mobile app security DexGuard for Android, iXGuard for iOS, and real-time threat monitoring console, ThreatCast.

"We're excited to continue connecting with and supporting the community of application developers who rely on our solutions as we introduce the Guardsquare Community which closely aligns with our tradition and vision." said Eric Lafortune, creator of ProGuard, Founder and CTO at Guardsquare. "By combining educational resources and the ability to communicate directly, our collaborative online community helps facilitate and expedite bringing like-minded people together to discuss and curate the next wave of innovation."

The Guardsquare Community is an all-in-one resource for product discussions, best practices, release notes, relevant events, and company related news. Community members are encouraged to showcase their own expertise with the group by publishing blogs, providing product feedback, requesting new features, and conversing on forums about optimization tactics and application security.

All mobile application developers and ProGuard users now have access to a collaborative network where participants can benefit from sharing, influencing, and obtaining details on ProGuard Rules along with getting support and assistance from Guardsquare engineers and experts.

With the Guardsquare Community, members now have easy access to proven ProGuard expertise. Whether it is the Guardsquare team itself or passionate community members, developers will have access to the most experienced ProGuard network within the Guardsquare Community.

To join the Guardsquare Community and learn more about ProGuard, please visit: https://community.guardsquare.com/

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the global leader in mobile application protection. More than 650 customers worldwide across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications hardening them against both on-device and off-device attacks. With the addition of ThreatCast, its mobile application security console, Guardsquare offers the most complete mobile security solution on the market today. Guardsquare is based in Leuven, Belgium with a US office in Boston, MA.

