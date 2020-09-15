Saudi Arabian scientists have created a serpentine cooling block structure to improve the efficiency of PV panels in floating solar projects by around 1.5%. The cooling block can be filled via a low-cost, 15.6?W commercial 12?V DC water pump with cool water.Scientists from Saudi Arabia's Majmaah University and Italy's Polytechnic University of Milan have designed an active cooling system for solar panels in floating PV applications. The system consists of a serpentine cooling block structure, which the researchers describe as lightweight and minimally invasive. It works by pushing fresh water ...

