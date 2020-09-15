Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PAUKENSCHLAG: Gold-Vorkommen auf einen Schlag offiziell verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877757 ISIN: FR0000051732 Ticker-Symbol: AXI 
Tradegate
15.09.20
12:06 Uhr
70,62 Euro
-0,18
-0,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9470,9613:49
70,9470,9613:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2020 | 12:29
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Atos International: Evolution of the Atos Board of Directors

Paris, September 15, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Atos SE decided, during its meeting held on September 14, 2020, to propose the candidacy as Director of Mr. Edouard Philippe, mayor of the city of Le Havre and former French Prime Minister, during the general shareholders' meeting to be held on October 27, 2020.

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. In the UK & Ireland Atos delivers business technology solutions for some of the country's largest public and private sector organisations The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net- +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

Attachment

  • Evolution of the Atos Board of Directors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d46d504c-44ef-469b-8e9b-a9861915596c)
ATOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.