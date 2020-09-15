Atos International: Evolution of the Atos Board of Directors

Paris, September 15, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Atos SE decided, during its meeting held on September 14, 2020, to propose the candidacy as Director of Mr. Edouard Philippe, mayor of the city of Le Havre and former French Prime Minister, during the general shareholders' meeting to be held on October 27, 2020.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud

