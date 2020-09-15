Spanish engineer Isigenere has developed floating PV mounting structures based on virgin high-density polyethylene and says the manufacturing process, which features plastic injection, can produce around 1 MW of the product every five days.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish engineer Isigenere says it can produce 1 MW of its virgin high-density polyethylene (HDPE) floating PV mounting systems every five days thanks to a plastic injection manufacturing process. The latest iteration of the product - Isifloating 4.0 - is based on a patented double-float design and made of plastic commonly used for piping, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...