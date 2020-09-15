Solteq Plc considers the issuance of new notes and announces the voluntary total redemption of its EUR 27 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solteq Oyj ("Solteq" or the "Company") considers the issuance of new euro-denominated senior unsecured fixed rates notes in a nominal amount of approximately EUR 25 million (the "New Notes"). The proceeds from the issue will be used for the refinancing of the Company's existing notes and for general corporate purposes.

The issuance of the New Notes is expected to take place in the near future subject to market conditions. The New Notes will be applied to be listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Danske Bank A/S acts as Lead Manager for the issue and Borenius Attorneys Ltd. acts as the legal advisor for the Company.

Solteq further announces that subject to the successful issuance of the New Notes, it has decided to exercise the option to redeem its EUR 27 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes with ISIN FI4000157631 (the "Notes") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The outstanding amount of the Notes is EUR 24.5 million and the annual fixed interest rate is 6.00 per cent. Subject to the completion of the issuance of the New Notes, all the outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on or about 13 October 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), at an amount per Note equal to 101.25 per cent of the Nominal Amount (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Notes), together with accrued but unpaid interest as at the Redemption Date.

This notice of the voluntary redemption of the Notes is given to noteholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The notice of the voluntary redemption to noteholders is attached hereto.

The redemption of the Notes and the giving of the notice of the voluntary total redemption of the Notes to noteholders is conditioned upon the completion of the issuance of the New Notes. Solteq shall not, and shall have no obligation to, redeem any of the Notes pursuant to the notice of the voluntary redemption of the Notes to noteholders unless the issuance of New Notes has been completed on or prior to the Redemption Date.

The Notes have been listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd since 29 September 2015 under the trading code STQJ060020. It is expected that the Company will apply for delisting of the Notes from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

If the issuance of New Notes has not been completed on or prior to the Redemption Date, the Notes will remain outstanding and interest will continue to accrue in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes.

About Solteq

Solteq is a Nordic provider of IT services and software solutions specializing in the digitalization of business and industry-specific software. The key sectors in which the company has long term experience include retail, industry, energy and services. The company operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and the UK and employs 600 professionals.

