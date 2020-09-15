Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.09.2020
PAUKENSCHLAG: Gold-Vorkommen auf einen Schlag offiziell verdoppelt!
15.09.2020
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 14

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 14-September-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.62p
INCLUDING current year revenue186.85p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP12.66m
Net borrowing level:4%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
