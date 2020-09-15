Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 14-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 256.98p

INCLUDING current year revenue 258.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.73p