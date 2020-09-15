The global tahini market size is expected to grow by USD 279.96 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tahini Market Analysis Report by Application (sauces and dips, pastes and spreads, and desserts and other sweets) and Geography (Europe, MEA, North America, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of tahini. In addition, the increasing consumption of tahini as paste and sauce in the foodservice sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the tahini market.

Sesame seeds are a good source of copper and manganese, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, vitamin B1, zinc, molybdenum, selenium, and dietary fiber. They also contain two unique substances: sesamin and sesamolin; both of these belong to a group of special beneficial fibers called lignans. They have cholesterol-lowering properties and prevent high blood pressure and contain vitamin E. Sesamin is helpful in protecting the liver from oxidative damage. As in tahini, the seeds are ground to a paste, which is easy to digest; many of its nutrients enter the bloodstream within half an hour of consumption. Tahini contains B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, and B15). They promote healthy cell growth and division, including that of red blood cells, which will help prevent anemia. They also support and increase the rate of metabolism, enhance immune and nervous system functions, as well as help to maintain healthy skin and muscle tone. Such health benefits will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Tahini Companies:

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL offers a wide range of food products such as frozen vegetables, spreads, dairy products, condiments, pickles, sauces, frozen pastry, honey, jams, and others. The company offers a wide range of tahini products such as tahini bucket, tahini cookies, among various others.

Dipasa Mexico

Dipasa Mexico offers a wide range of food products such as sesame seeds, vegetable oils, and others. The company offers tahini as an ingredient for use in sauces, dips, frosting, cookies, and baked goods.

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY offers a wide range of food products such as halva, sesame butters, almond butters, wafer rolls, among many others. The company offers a variety of tahini products such as tahina jars, tahina sachet, and tahina bulk.

Haitoglou Family Foods

Haitoglou Family Foods The company offers a wide range of food products such as halva, sesame butters, almond butters, wafer rolls, among many others.

Halwani Bros Co.

Halwani Bros Co. offers food products such as Halawa Plain, Halawa Chocolate, Mini Maamoul, Strawberry Jam, and various others. The company offers various types of tahini products such as Al-Nakhla Finest Tahina, Al-Nakhla Finest Tahina Tin, Tahina Mustard Sauce, and many others.

Tahini Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Sauces and dips size and forecast 2019-2024

Pastes and spreads size and forecast 2019-2024

Desserts and other sweets size and forecast 2019-2024

Tahini Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

