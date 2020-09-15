Developers now have until September 23 to lodge bids for an earlier, 110 MW procurement round and can also toss their hat into the ring for a new tender in the district of Jamnagar which closes on October 5.Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited has extended by a week the deadline for bidding to set up 110 MW of grid-connected solar at specific sites in the state, with proposals now accepted until September 23. Under the terms of the tender, solar projects ranging in scale from 10-55 MW must be connected at three Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited substations in the state: ...

