Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: KB Industries Selected by California Dept of Resources Recycling and Recovery for Testing

Will Accelerate the Development of a New Embankment & Retaining Wall Solution

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Atlantic Wind and Solar (OTC PINK:AWSL) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries (KBI) received notice that the firm has been selected as one of five manufacturers worldwide for inclusion into a State of CA sponsored testing and evaluation program. The program is offered under the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) Feedstock Conversion Technical Assistance and Material Testing Services (FCS) and will evaluate and test a new KBI - engineered product designed as a better retaining wall for erosion control. These programs are designed to expand the demand for differentiated and higher value-added tire-derived products by providing an incentive to use at least five percent of California recycled tire rubber to partially replace virgin rubber, EPDM, plastic, or other raw material. and increase the sale of products that already contain crumb rubber. Some of the engineering tests that will be done will include horizontal pressure load limits, sound absorption characteristics, and maximum vertical wall loading. Another test (passive nutrient removal) which logs how well KBI's Flexi®-Pave porous pavement system removes groundwater contaminants has already been well documented and will not need to be retested. Once all of the testing (which the State of CA is subsidizing) has been deemed successful and has been completed, KBI will be able to offer a certified erosion control solution that further strengthens its position as a leader in civil engineering infrastructure solutions.

Chairman and CEO Kevin Bagnall is ecstatic that CalRecycle selected KBI's new product technology, fully aware that the endorsement of CalRecycle will help accelerate the domestic and international demand for recycled tire rubber products and specifically the firm's yet to be released retaining wall solution. "Every civil engineer who has seen what is being developed has confirmed that this innovative solution will transform erosion control and retaining wall design as we currently know it. It's a very big and exciting step for us and will expand our proprietary Flexi®-Process recycled tire construction product range."

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. From its category leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines sustainable technology and experience to solve infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

To learn more about this and other projects, click here http://kbius.com/projects/

https://www.youtube.com/user/KBIGlobal/videos

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

CONTACT:

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@atlanticwindsandsolar.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606032/KB-Industries-Selected-by-California-Dept-of-Resources-Recycling-and-Recovery-for-Testing