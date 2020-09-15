Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the appointments of Fitzroy Dawkins, M.D., as vice president, clinical development and Ruth du Moulin, Ph.D., as vice president, medical affairs.

"I am very pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the team," said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. "Fitzroy will be integral to the implementation and execution of our global pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of FT-4202, a potentially foundational, disease-modifying therapy for people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) expected to initiate in the first half of 2021, as well as in leading our development team evaluating Forma's CBP/p300 inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Ruth is an essential hire for Forma as well. Her comprehensive skillset and broad therapeutic experience position her well to lead a medical affairs team focused on strategic engagement with the medical community, delivering impactful medical communications and ensuring our real-world evidence-generation plans address the needs of our target patient groups."

Dr. Dawkins, a hematologist/oncologist, brings more than 12 years of experience in academia and more than 14 years in drug development. He most recently served as executive director, oncology drug development at Incyte Corporation where he led numerous clinical trials in hematologic diseases and cancers, including an investigational therapeutic for patients with SCD. Dr. Dawkins earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from York College of the City University of New York and a medical degree from SUNY-Buffalo.

Dr. du Moulin joins Forma from Takeda Oncology Global Business Unit where she served as vice president, medical affairs and head of global oncology medical communications. She has more than 15 years of experience building medical affairs departments and functions, setting medical affairs strategy and executing successful product launches in rare disease settings. Dr. du Moulin earned her Ph.D. in biochemistry at the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI-G), Ireland, followed by post-doctorate research at the Heart Research Institute (HRI) in Sydney, Australia.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

