Leading biopharmaceutical company to unify quality management and content to increase operational efficiency and agility

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that AstraZeneca has selected Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs to unify quality management and content on a single cloud platform. Veeva Vault Quality Suite enables AstraZeneca to streamline quality processes across the enterprise, increasing real-time visibility, efficiency, and speed.

"As AstraZeneca builds on a strong foundation for world-class quality systems and processes," said Anthony Morandi, vice president of quality at AstraZeneca. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite will provide us with a standardized, scalable, efficient, and compliant approach to managing our global quality systems and continued growth."

Driving manufacturing agility through automation is foundational to AstraZeneca's strategic digital transformation initiative. With the Vault Quality Suite, AstraZeneca can easily collaborate with external suppliers and partners to increase transparency and bring drugs to patients faster.

"We are pleased to partner with AstraZeneca to help enable end-to-end quality management," said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Vault Quality at Veeva. "We are looking forward to continuing to help AstraZeneca streamline quality processes and drive greater agility."

Learn how life sciences companies are modernizing quality management with the Vault Quality Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, October 13-14, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/Quality

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal Metabolism, and Respiratory Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud solutions-including data, software, and services-for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. The company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005324/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com



Deivis Mercado

Veeva Systems

925-226-8821

deivis.mercado@veeva.com