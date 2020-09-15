Oyster Opens Remote Employment Platform to Fifty Countries

Giving your remote employees around the world a great employment experience has never been easier

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster ( https://oysterhr.com ), the distributed talent enablement platform that lets growing companies easily hire, make compliant payroll, and give benefits to their remote employees around the world, today announced the general availability of the platform in fifty countries covering greater than 90% of the knowledge worker population. For companies with open remote roles, it means the freedom to pursue a global talent acquisition strategy without the historical complexity or expense. And for millions of talented people around the world, it means the possibility of a life-changing remote job.

"We are delighted to announce the general availability of the Oyster platform, and to invite great companies and talented people around the world to easily connect for employment through Oyster," said Max Lines, head of platform at Oyster. "We are particularly gratified to be able to open the doors of opportunity, in the form of remote jobs, for so many of the talented people of the developing world."

Sixteen of the fifty countries now served by Oyster, including Lebanon , are designated developing countries, which together represent 76% of the employable population in the developing world that can now be hired through the Oyster platform. The company has also announced its application for B Corporation status, and has published a social impact thesis which describes how Oyster expects to drive positive outcomes for individuals, communities, businesses, and the planet.

Since opening the platform for early access in April, Oyster has attracted technology businesses that need to build highly distributed, international teams. "With help from Oyster, we were able to make a number of new cross-border hires in several countries with ease and speed," said Ben Stephenson, CEO of Impala , a hospitality technology platform. "As a remote-first organization, we valued Oyster's ability to provide our new hires with a great onboarding experience. And the service and support from the Oyster team has been remarkable."

"Oyster's one-stop solution has enabled us to tap into the global talent pool quickly and easily," said Paul McGuire, CEO of 4Auth . An early Oyster customer, 4Auth is a VC-backed startup building a global platform providing frictionless mobile authentication. The company needed to hire leading talent across borders and partnered with Oyster to streamline this process. "Our experience with Oyster has been extremely positive. We are looking forward to growing the relationship as we expand capabilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas."

"As a born distributed organisation, we were able to continue growing our distributed team and building our company, even as the world was shutting down from the pandemic," said Gabriel LeRoux, Cofounder of Primer , an early Oyster customer with employees in seven countries. "We are excited to be able to continue to tap the global talent tool with help from Oyster and to welcome any great candidates who want to join our company, no matter where they live."

About Oyster

Oyster is on a mission to remove the barriers to global employment. We want to make it easy for anyone to be fully employed by any company anywhere in the world. We believe this makes the world a better place for three reasons: 1) it helps redress inequalities of access to opportunity, 2) it allows for the distribution of wealth to places other than the major cities of the world, and 3) it supports the environmentally-friendly and business-smart shift to remote working. Founded in 2019 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally-distributed team. Join us! To learn more, visit: https://oysterhr.com

Press Contact:

press@oysterhr.com

Twitter: twitter.com/HeyOyster

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/oysterhr

Blog: blog.oysterhr.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156992/Oyster_Logo.jpg