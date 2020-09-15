The global smart toilet seat market size is expected to grow by USD 700.95 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005555/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Toilet Seat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on developing new smart toilet seat products to increase the number of options available to their customers. New product launches help vendors increase their sales and market shares. Vendors are trying to attract several customers by introducing new smart toilet seat products. For instance, in July 2020, Xiaomi Corp. launched the Jenner XS Fully Automatic Flip Integrated Smart Toilet, which features a patented smart lifting technology and supports intelligent soft-washing technology. With the rising number of product launches, consumers will have a wide range of options to select from. Therefore, new product launches will drive the growth of the global smart toilet seat market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44952

As per Technavio, the rising demand for water-saving technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Toilet Seat Market: Rising Demand for Water-Saving Technologies

The need to conserve water and water resources is one of the primary goals of major smart toilet seat manufacturers. The growing population has increased the need for water sustainability. The construction of commercial buildings is on the rise, thereby increasing the consumption of water. Flush toilets are one of the largest water users in a building or home, accounting for nearly one-third of the total indoor water consumption. Generally, there are two types of flushing systems used in a residential or a commercial building, namely gravity flush and pressure-assisted. The latest technology available is the dual and double cyclone. The dual flushing system provides an option to determine if the user wants a partial flush or full flush. Water-saving smart toilets help in reducing the total consumption of water per household. The increase in demand for water-saving technologies is expected to spur the growth of the global smart toilet seat market.

"Other factors such as the growing urbanization and changing lifestyles, and the rise in smart cities will have a significant impact on the growth of the smart toilet seat market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Toilet Seat Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart toilet seat market by end-user (Residential and Commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the smart toilet seat market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in residential and commercial construction sectors and the increasing focus towards the development of attractive features and water-saving technologies.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005555/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/