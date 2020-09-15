Obuv Rossii (MOEX: OBUV), the first public company in Russian fashion retail, which includes 850 outlets in 341 towns and cities of Russia and two manufacturing facilities, presents its preliminary operating results for August 2020.

The Company continues recovering after the lift of lockdown. The unaudited revenue in August increased 1.5 times compared to July and reached RUB 1,032 mln (exclusive of VAT) which is the maximum monthly level in 2020. The Group's total revenue in August exceeded the average monthly revenue in the pre-crisis 1Q 2020 by 16%.

The financial services business is already ahead of values of the previous year. The revenue of Arifmetika LLC, the subsidiary specializing in consumer loans, exceeded the revenue of August 2019 by 10% and amounted to RUB 215 mln. At the end of August, the cash loans portfolio increased by 32% y-o-y to RUB 2.76 bln.

Wholesale revenue continues recovering at a faster pace. The August values already exceeded the average monthly revenue of 1Q by 73% and amounted to RUB 409 mln.

The Prodaem project (the sale of partners' goods based on the marketplace model in retail network and on westfalika.ru online platform) is developing: the number of platform partners reached 600 companies, the revenue increased by 42% compared to July 2020 to RUB 137.3 mln (35% of retail sales).

In August 2020 the Group delivered more than 62 thousand parcels within the project of partner's pickup points, for 8 months of 2020 it delivered more than 486 thousand. The traffic of clients who come for partners' online orders amounted to 4% of the total store traffic, the conversion to purchase of such customers reached 4%. By the end of the year the Company is going to increase the average monthly parcel delivery volume to 200 thousand.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a nationwide retail chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005721/en/

Contacts:

Natalia Pauli

n.pauli@obuvrus.ru

0073832808026