The global baby wipes market size is expected to grow by USD 801.59 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Wipes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baby Wipes Market Analysis Report by Technology (Spunlace technology, Airlaid technology, Coform technology, Needle punch technology, and Other technologies) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-wipes-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the introduction of varied products by manufacturers. In addition, the growing product innovation is anticipated to boost the growth of the Baby Wipes Market.

Babies have delicate skin and products meant for use on their skin must be manufactured with safe and healthy materials under strict quality checks. Hence, vendors are focusing on launching new products that do not contain chlorine or alcohol, are softer on the skin, and are biodegradable. For instance, Johnson Johnson offers improved skincare wipes to keep the skin of the baby clean without causing discomfort. Its advanced wipes work like a sponge to effectively remove dirt and impurities. They are made of ultra-fine fabric that is gentle on the delicate skin of newborns. Similarly, P&G's brand Pampers has also come up with a product line that does not contain phenoxyethanol, parabens, perfume, and alcohol. This will have a positive impact on the baby wipes market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Baby Wipes Companies:

Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

Babisil Products Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments such as baby feeding, baby accessories, baby tableware, baby healthcare, and baby electrical. Key products offered by the company include Baby Wipes Hand Mouth BS4873 and BS4872.

Johnson Johnson

Johnson Johnson operates its business through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. Key products offered by the company include JOHNSON'S Baby Skincare Wipes.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has business operations under three segments: personal care, consumer tissue, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. Key products offered by the company include Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Wipes and Huggies Natural Care Refreshing Wipes.

Laboratoires Expanscience

Laboratoires Expanscience operates its business through osteoarthritis and skin health. Key products offered by the company include Mustela Cleansing wipes.

Pigeon Corp.

Pigeon Corp. has business operations under various segments such as domestic baby and mother care business, child care service business, health and elder care business, China business, Singapore business, Lansinoh business, and other businesses. Key products offered by the company include Baby Wipes Chamomile and Baby Wipes Chamomile Rose.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Wipes Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Spunlace technology size and forecast 2019-2024

Airlaid technology size and forecast 2019-2024

Coform technology size and forecast 2019-2024

Needle punch technology size and forecast 2019-2024

Other technologies size and forecast 2019-2024

Baby Wipes Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005579/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/