Carnival PLC - Carnival public stock offering

MIAMI (September 15, 2020) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that Carnival Corporation has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock, through any of its Sales Agents (the "Shares"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $1 billion from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering"). Carnival Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Offering for general corporate purposes. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and 12 other financial institutions are acting as sales agents under the ATM Offering. PJT Partners is serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation.

A copy of the prospectus supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the prospectus supplement is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Carnival Corporation & plc website at wwww.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com, within SEC Filings under the Financial Information section.

MEDIA CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Roger FrizzellBeth Roberts

001 305 406 7862 001 305 406 4832

