Leader in credit reporting seeks to automate and improve efficiency of billing and monetization models on a global basis

Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Experian, the world's leading global information services company, is extending its use of Aria's billing and monetization platform across Europe and Africa. Experian has been using Aria for billing of its usage-based credit reporting services in Australia and the Netherlands since 2016.

Beginning with Italy and Spain, the further expansion of Aria will allow Experian to automate billing processes throughout EMEA.

"Scaling our engagement with Experian to new countries is a testament to the value of the Aria platform and our ability to support our clients with robust monetization and billing management capabilities across borders," said Arun Thakur, Chief Customer Officer, Aria Systems. "Experian's brand and services are known around the world and used by millions of consumers and business customers. We are grateful they continue to place their trust in Aria to enable the global expansion of their business."

Aria's cloud billing and monetization platform is chosen by large global enterprises seeking to modernize and automate their billing processes across multiple countries, languages and currencies. Aria enables these companies to more efficiently manage subscribers, generate additional recurring revenue from their services and provide an enhanced customer experience.

"In our quest to improve the efficiency of our billing processes and consolidate to a single platform, we knew from experience that Aria's platform offers the breadth of capabilities required to manage our growing EMEA business," said Sagheer Ahmed, Group Billing and Revenue Assurance Director, Experian. "With the Aria platform in use in more Experian locations, we not only enhance our usage-based billing capabilities, but can also deliver a better experience for our customers."

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005154/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Greg Kalish

GK Communications for Aria Systems

gkalish@ariasystems.com

516-665-3292