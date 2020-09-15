MONDI PLC - Interim Dividends euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

15 September 2020

Mondi Group - Interim Dividends euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc announced on 6 August 2020 that it will pay a dividend of 29.75 euro cents per ordinary share relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 and an interim dividend of 19.00 euro cents per ordinary share for the year ending 31 December 2020 on Tuesday 29 September. Both dividends, amounting to a total of 48.75 euro cents per share, will be paid as interim dividends in euro.

Ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividends in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency election was 7 September. As stated in the announcement on 6 August 2020, the exchange rate for this payment has been set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.92232. Therefore, the equivalent dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 in pence per ordinary share will be 27.43902 and the equivalent 2020 interim dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 17.52408 (44.96310 pence per ordinary share in total).

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the dividends in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.80457. Therefore, the equivalent gross dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2019 in rand cents per ordinary share will be 618.93596 and the equivalent gross 2020 interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 395.28683 (1,014.22279 rand cents per share in total).

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 6 August 2020.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is fully integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer- centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2019, Mondi had revenues of €7.27 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.66 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

