Mobiquity Technologies: Partnership Rapidly Increases Census Response of Hard-to-Count Homes in Local Municipalities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / ??Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQD), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, and Advocacy Data, a leading political data provider, announce the results of their pilot program to increase Census response rates among under-reported and hard-to-count homes.

In normal Census years, armies of Census workers knock on doors of homes in neighborhoods where Census response has been low and populations are deemed "hard-to-count." The coronavirus has made the typical summer door-knocking practice extremely difficult in many neighborhoods. The Mobiquity-Advocacy Data partnership pilot program used proprietary audience data combined with the Advangelists digital media buying platform to programmatically target non-responding neighborhoods in Atlanta, Georgia. Census blocks were saturated with in-language digital invitations to complete the Census over the phone. Within one week, the program generated 3,210 new Census responses, a 116x Return on Investment (ROI), and an estimated $23 million in federal funding for Fulton County over the next 10 years.

"We were highly encouraged by the results and the ability to target low-performing areas with zero waste," said Roger Allan Stone, President of Advocacy Data. "Our combined teams strategized around solving the urgent need to complete the Census while building an integrated set of tactics powered by data that any municipality can quickly deploy."

Although many more municipalities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and across the South are actively executing the Advangelists-Advocacy Data program, time is running out. Census results must be completed by Sept. 30.

"Speed is critical to success," added Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity. "We've made this program turn-key. Any municipality can be live with a Census-response program in less than 24 hours and saturate the under-counted Census blocks in five to seven days."

To download the full report including statistics showing results, visit www.advangelists.com/advocacy.

For more information, please contact us: press@mobiquitytechnologies.com.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

About Advocacy Data

A pioneer of digital communications, Advocacy Data was the first official vendor, approved in 2007 by the Senate Sargent at Arms office, to provide email sending and constituent data to Senate offices. Today, Advocacy data has served 28 U.S. Senate office clients and over 80 U.S. House offices, as well as state agencies and local clients with digital communications strategy and planning. Its passion for innovation includes the first use of online video in a political internet ad, first match of U.S. voter files for emails, and first use of social media data for online fundraising, among others. www.advocacydata.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

Related Images

SOURCE: Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606122/Partnership-Rapidly-Increases-Census-Response-of-Hard-to-Count-Homes-in-Local-Municipalities