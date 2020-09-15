IKIN Inc.: San Diego Business Icon Malin Burnham Joins IKIN's Board of Directors

Entrepreneur and philanthropist will help guide the holographic technology company's business development and go-to-market activities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / IKIN, a leading provider of holographic solutions for businesses and consumers, announced that Malin Burnham, one of San Diego's most recognized business and community leaders, has agreed to join the company's board of directors. In this capacity, Mr. Burnham will contribute his insights and expertise to IKIN as it prepares to launch its innovative holographic solutions to the business and consumer sectors.

With a career extending back some 70 years, Malin Burnham is regarded as one of the most successful business executives San Diego has ever produced. A graduate of Stanford University, he began working with John Burnham and Company in the real estate and insurance sectors, eventually rising to Chairman of the organization before the real estate practice was acquired by Cushman & Wakefield in 2008. He has served as a board member for several major corporations, and is actively involved with many philanthropic organizations. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine, and is involved with the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, the University of California-San Diego (UCSD) Foundation, UCSD's Rady School of Management, and the USS Midway Museum.

"Malin's addition to the board of directors further validates IKIN's potential to change the dynamics of day-to-day engagement, and illustrates how much enthusiasm and energy surrounds our company," said Joe Ward, IKIN's chairman and chief executive officer. "We look forward to working with Malin, and have every expectation that his contributions will accelerate our ability to bring innovative holographic solutions to market."

Mr. Burnham has also been a driving force in building San Diego's profile in the sporting world. A world championship sailor at the age of 17, he has been active in the sport for five decades, and was instrumental in attracting the America's Cup competition to San Diego in 1987. He was also deeply involved with professional sports in the community, and participated in the ownership groups of both the San Diego Padres and San Diego Sockers.

San Diego-based IKIN provides innovative holographic solutions for both business and consumer applications. The company's patented holographic technology works in ambient light, is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems, and does not require goggles or headwear, making it ideal for a multitude of applications in gaming, healthcare and telemedicine, IoT and industrial, and mobility solutions. IKIN is scheduled to release its SDK to developers in October 2020, and is expected to roll out its consumer-facing solution in mid-2021.

"IKIN represents what I love most about San Diego-an exciting, innovative company founded by home-grown entrepreneurs and talent who have global aspirations," said Mr. Burnham. "I am proud to work with this talented team and provide the appropriate guidance and connections to help IKIN fulfill its enormous potential."

